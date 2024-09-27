Russian President Vladimir Putin has doubled down on his warnings about the potential use of nuclear weapons against its “enemies”, signalling a radical shift in Moscow’s nuclear doctrine as the war in Ukraine drags on.

During a meeting with senior officials this week, the Russian president announced that Russia could expand its nuclear response policy to cover attacks involving Western-backed conventional weapons.

The escalation comes as Ukraine seeks approval to use long-range missiles from Western allies.

Earlier in the week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled his much-anticipated "victory plan" to US President Joe Biden during a meeting at the White House on September 26.

The plan aims to enhance Ukraine's military capabilities, thereby providing the country with a strategic advantage, which it hopes will compel Putin into a peace agreement.

The announcement of the plan came just days before Putin's threat of using nuclear weapons.

Putin's new stance suggests that Russia may treat an attack by a non-nuclear state, such as Ukraine, as a "joint attack" if it is supported by a nuclear-armed country.

He implied that any such aggression could justify a nuclear response, marking a significant escalation in rhetoric.

"Aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state, would be considered a joint attack on the Russian Federation," Putin declared.

These remarks follow ongoing discussions between Kiev and Western nations about providing long-range missiles capable of striking deep into Russian territory.

Zelenskyy has been pressing for the use of British-made Storm Shadow and US-made ATACMS missiles, but the US has been hesitant to approve such a move.

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy's chief of staff, responded strongly to Putin's threats, accusing Russia of resorting to "nuclear blackmail" as it runs out of conventional means to intimidate Ukraine and its allies.