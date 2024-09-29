Residents of Nepal's flood-hit capital returned to their mud-caked homes to survey the wreckage of devastating floods that have killed at least 170 people across the Himalayan republic.

Nepal's Home Ministry said on Sunday that 170 people had been killed across the country with another 42 still missing.

Ministry spokesman Rishi Ram Tiwari said that bulldozers were being used to clear several highways that had been blocked by debris, cutting Kathmandu off from the rest of the country.

"More than 3,000 people have been rescued," he added.

At least 35 of those killed were aboard three vehicles and were buried alive when earth from a landslide careened into a highway south of Kathmandu, Nepal Police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki said.

Entire neighbourhoods in Kathmandu were inundated over the weekend with flash floods reported in rivers coursing through the capital and extensive damage to highways connecting the city with the rest of Nepal.

Rivers around the capital Kathmandu burst their banks, inundating nearby houses.

"It's scary. I had never seen such kind of devastation in my lifetime before," said Mahamad Shabuddin, 34, who runs a motorbike workshop in the city near the swollen Bagmati River.

Survivors were seen standing on top of buildings or wading through murky waters to get to safety.

"When I went outside in the middle of the night, the water had reached up to my shoulders," Hari Mallah, a 49-year-old truck driver, said.

"My truck is completely under water."