Search for missing continue in Nepal after flooding and landslide kills 317
Nepal police said the death toll by Tuesday had reached 217 while 143 people had been injured. There were still 28 people who were reported missing and searches were continuing for them.
 Torrential rain triggers flooding in Nepal’s Kathmandu / Photo: AFP
October 1, 2024

Rescuers on Tuesday searched for people still missing and tried to recover bodies of those killed in weekend flooding and landslides in Nepal that killed more than 200 people.

The weather continued to improve, and workers were clearing the highways that were blocked by landslides. Sections of several highways next to raging rivers were washed away, however, and those repairs will likely take longer.

The disaster came just ahead of the country’s biggest festival Dasain, which begins on Thursday when people return home to celebrate with their families. The damage to roads is likely to hamper festival travel plans for many.

The government has said it was focusing on helping people who were stranded and who have lost their homes in the flooding and landslides.

Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli returned home Monday afternoon from attending the UN General Assembly meeting and immediately called an emergency meeting of his Cabinet.

Police and soldiers were assisting with rescue efforts, while heavy equipment was used to clear the landslides from the roads.

Schools and colleges were closed until Tuesday to help clean up the premises and students to be able to recover.

The days of heavy rain came toward the end of Nepal's monsoon season, which began in June and usually ends by mid-September.

SOURCE:AP
