Ankara and Baghdad have signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the voluntary return of Iraqi citizens in Türkiye and increase cooperation to manage migration safely and sustainably.

According to the Turkish Interior Ministry, Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Iraq’s Minister of Migration and Displacement Evan Faiq Jabro inked the agreement on Wednesday.

"As part of the memorandum of understanding, which aims for a more sustainable and secure approach to migration management, cooperation will be undertaken to effectively prevent irregular migration," the ministry said.

It will allow Iraqi nationals residing in Türkiye to return to their home country voluntarily.

“Within the scope of the memorandum, cooperation will be undertaken to combat irregular migration,” Yerlikaya said on X.