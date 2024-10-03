TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Iraq sign agreement on voluntary return of Iraqi nationals
Agreement aims to address the issue of irregular migration from Iraq to Türkiye.
Türkiye, Iraq sign agreement on voluntary return of Iraqi nationals
The agreement marks deepening cooperation following a "historic" bilateral memorandum on security this August. / Photo: AA
October 3, 2024

Ankara and Baghdad have signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the voluntary return of Iraqi citizens in Türkiye and increase cooperation to manage migration safely and sustainably.

According to the Turkish Interior Ministry, Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Iraq’s Minister of Migration and Displacement Evan Faiq Jabro inked the agreement on Wednesday.

"As part of the memorandum of understanding, which aims for a more sustainable and secure approach to migration management, cooperation will be undertaken to effectively prevent irregular migration," the ministry said.

It will allow Iraqi nationals residing in Türkiye to return to their home country voluntarily.

“Within the scope of the memorandum, cooperation will be undertaken to combat irregular migration,” Yerlikaya said on X.

Recommended

Security and military cooperation

This August, the two countries signed what was deemed to be a "historic" agreement by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on cooperation in security, military and counterterrorism.

The memorandum, the first of its kind in the history of Türkiye and Iraq, marked a significant step in bilateral relations.

The two countries are working to establish a joint security coordination centre in Baghdad and a joint training and cooperation centre in Bashika, which will facilitate cooperation in the fight against terrorism — especially the PKK.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan