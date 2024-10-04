WORLD
2 MIN READ
Overnight fires put out at two Russian fuel depots, say regional officials
In the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, the regional governor, said air defences had destroyed several Ukrainian drones but that nobody had been hurt.
Overnight fires put out at two Russian fuel depots, say regional officials
FILE PHOTO: Russian tank burns in a field near the town of Vuhledar / Photo: Reuters
October 4, 2024

Firefighters have put out a blaze at a fuel depot in Russia's Perm region, the emergencies ministry said on Friday, while another fire at a depot in the Voronezh region caused by a Ukrainian drone attack was also put out, a local official said.

In the Perm region, the ministry said the fire had covered 10,000 square metres and engulfed fuel tanks. Images posted on its official Telegram channel showed extensive damage.

The ministry said the cause of the blaze was being investigated. Nobody had been hurt, it added.

Recommended

In the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, the regional governor, said air defences had destroyed several Ukrainian drones but that nobody had been hurt.

He said firefighters had put out a small fire at an empty storage tank at a fuel depot which he said on his official Telegram channel had not been damaged.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control