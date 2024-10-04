Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov called for the West to lift sanctions on Taliban-led Afghanistan and take "responsibility" for reconstruction efforts in the country.

But Lavrov did not say whether Moscow would lift its own designation of the group as a "terrorist organisation."

"We urge Western countries to recognise their responsibility for the post-conflict reconstruction of Afghanistan, lift sanctions restrictions and return Kabul's expropriated assets," Lavrov said on Friday.

The Taliban has been under Western sanctions for more than two decades, measures initially imposed to restrict the financing of Al Qaeda and other organisations designated "terrorist" groups.

Lavrov was speaking at the opening of an annual Russia-led diplomatic forum on Afghanistan, involving envoys from the Taliban and neighbouring countries in the Middle East and Central Asia.

Moscow has fostered relations with the Taliban since they returned to power in 2021 following the US withdrawal from the war-ravaged country.