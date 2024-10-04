Most of Lebanon's shelters are full and people fleeing Israeli military strikes are increasingly sleeping out in the open on the street or in public parks, according to UN officials.

"Most of the nearly 900 government-established collective shelters in Lebanon have no more capacity," the UN refugee agency's Rula Amin told a Geneva press briefing on Friday.

She said that they were working with local authorities to find more sites and that in the meantime some hotels and even Beirut nightclubs were opening their doors.

Lebanese authorities say over 1.2 million Lebanese have been displaced and nearly 2,000 people killed in Israeli attacks over the last year, most of them within the past two weeks.

"Roads are jammed with traffic, people are sleeping in public parks, on the street, the beach," said Mathieu Luciano, the International Organization for Migration's office head in Lebanon.

He confirmed that most shelters were full, including those in Beirut and Mount Lebanon, but said some others still had space.

Many of the current shelters are schools, he said, meaning disruptions to education.

He voiced concern for tens of thousands of mostly female, live-in domestic workers in Lebanon whom he said were being "abandoned" by their employers.

"They don't have papers...and as a result, they are reluctant to seek humanitarian assistance because they fear that they may be arrested and they may be deported," he said.