The United Nations' refugee chief Filippo Grandi has said that many strikes on Lebanon violated international humanitarian law, in reference to Israel's bombardment of large parts of the country.

"Unfortunately, many instances of violations of international humanitarian law (IHL) in the way the air strikes are conducted that have destroyed or damaged civilian infrastructure, have killed civilians, have impacted humanitarian operations," he told media in Beirut on Sunday.

Grandi was in Lebanon as it struggles to cope with the displacement of more than 1.2 million people as a result of intense Israeli bombardment.

He said the World Health Organization briefed him "about egregious violations of IHL in respect of health facilities in particular that have been impacted in various locations of Lebanon".

'Stop this carnage'

Israel has launched massive air strikes on Lebanon against what it calls Hezbollah targets, killing more than 1,200 people and injuring 3,400 others since September 23.

Tel Aviv also started a ground invasion of southern Lebanon on October 1.