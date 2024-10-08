TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence neutralises senior terrorist planning suicide bombing
Terrorist in grey category of Wanted for Terrorism list targeted in operation in Syria’s Amude region, near the Turkish border, security sources say
She was also reportedly attempting to encourage the Syrian people to join the terrorist group. / Photo: AA
October 8, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised Hezal Belge, a senior figure in the PKK/YPJ terrorist organisation who was planning a suicide bombing in Türkiye, according to security sources.

Belge was targeted in a precision operation in the Amude region of Syria, near the Turkish border, the sources reported.

They also said that Belge, codenamed Jinda Gundikramo, was listed in the gray category of the "Wanted for Terrorism” list and was planning a suicide bombing in Türkiye.

According to officials, she postponed several attempts to carry out attacks due to proactive measures taken by security forces in Türkiye. She was also reportedly attempting to encourage the Syrian people to join the terrorist group.

In 2021, she sustained a head injury during a conflict. After receiving treatment in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, she returned to Syria and was most recently active as the so-called leader of PKK/YPJ in Amude.

Turkish security forces have neutralised at least 43 terrorists during operations in northern Iraq and Syria since October 1.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
