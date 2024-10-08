Hurricane Milton, a ferocious storm that could land a once-in-a-century direct hit on Tampa and St Petersburg in Florida, US, is engulfing the populous region with towering storm surges and turning debris from Helene's devastation into projectiles.

Earlier, the storm quickly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane, reflecting a broader trend driven by climate change.

As emergencies were declared across dozens of Florida counties, and evacuations began, residents flooded highways and interstates, fleeing the storm's path.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vowed to continue around-the-clock efforts to pick up debris from Hurricane Helene until it's no longer safe as Hurricane Milton approaches.

In an urgent briefing in Ocala, the Florida governor said Department of Transportation crews had just removed more than 1,300 truckloads of debris in just over 48 hours, which DeSantis called "a huge, huge amount."

"It’s a coin toss"

Disney World says its famed theme parks and entertainment complex will close.

On Anna Maria Island, residents in Milton's path are already fatigued from Hurricane Helene