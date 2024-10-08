WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hurricane Milton could land a once-in-a-century direct hit
With emergencies declared in dozens of Florida counties and evacuations underway, residents are jamming highways and interstates, to escape the storm’s path.
Hurricane Milton could land a once-in-a-century direct hit
Residents along Florida’s Gulf Coast have barely begun to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Helene. Now, Hurricane Milton looms with similar threats, targeting the same vulnerable region. / Photo: Reuters
October 8, 2024

Hurricane Milton, a ferocious storm that could land a once-in-a-century direct hit on Tampa and St Petersburg in Florida, US, is engulfing the populous region with towering storm surges and turning debris from Helene's devastation into projectiles.

Earlier, the storm quickly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane, reflecting a broader trend driven by climate change.

As emergencies were declared across dozens of Florida counties, and evacuations began, residents flooded highways and interstates, fleeing the storm's path.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vowed to continue around-the-clock efforts to pick up debris from Hurricane Helene until it's no longer safe as Hurricane Milton approaches.

In an urgent briefing in Ocala, the Florida governor said Department of Transportation crews had just removed more than 1,300 truckloads of debris in just over 48 hours, which DeSantis called "a huge, huge amount."

RelatedFlorida braces for Category 5 storm Milton after Helene's rampage

"It’s a coin toss"

Disney World says its famed theme parks and entertainment complex will close.

On Anna Maria Island, residents in Milton's path are already fatigued from Hurricane Helene

Recommended

"I’m still in shock over the first one and here comes round two,” said Evan Purcell of Anna Maria Island, who stayed for Helene but is evacuating for Milton. “I just have a pit in my stomach about this one."

Helene left him with thousands of dollars in damage when his home flooded. He's now worried Milton may take whatever is left.

"It’s a coin toss," he said.

Hurricane’s storm surge

Storm surge is the level at which sea water rises above its normal level.

Much like the way a storm's sustained winds don’t include the potential for even stronger gusts, storm surge doesn't include the wave height above the mean water level of the surge itself.

Surge is also the amount above what the normal tide is at the time, so a 15-foot (5-meter) storm surge at high tide with 10-foot (3-meter) waves on top of that can level buildings with ease, knock down bridges and flatten anything in its path.

RelatedFlorida orders new evacuations as Hurricane Milton strengthens
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control