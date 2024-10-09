WORLD
3 MIN READ
HRW warns of rising child recruitment by Haitian gangs
Near-famine conditions in Haiti push boys to pick up guns while girls are sexually abused and forced into domestic work, a report by Human Rights Watch.
HRW warns of rising child recruitment by Haitian gangs
About a third of gang members are children, according to estimates by the United Nations / Photo: AP
October 9, 2024

Haiti's armed gangs are increasingly recruiting children into their ranks, a report by Human Rights Watch has warned.

The group, which advocates for human rights globally, said on Wednesday it had spoken to six children recently involved with gangs.

All of the children said they wanted to leave and had joined because they were hungry and gangs were often the only source of food, shelter or money.

Boys are often used as informants, trained to use weapons and ammunition, and deployed in clashes against the police, HRW said.

It cited the case of a boy called Michel, an orphan who was recruited six years ago when he was 8 and living on the streets and was given a loaded Kalashnikov.

Girls are raped and forced to cook and clean for gang members, the report said, and often discarded once they become pregnant.

State institutions paralysed

Haiti's powerful gangs have been expanding their influence in recent years while state institutions have been paralysed by a lack of funds and political crises.

Gangs now control territory where 2.7 million people live, including half a million children.

Recommended

As they have grown, the gangs have ramped up child recruitment, said HRW.

About a third of gang members are children, according to estimates by the United Nations, which has also warned of boys being used for killings and to attack institutions, and girls being forced into exploitative sexual relations and killed in broad daylight for refusing to do so.

HRW said the criminal groups are increasingly using popular social media apps to attract recruits.

The leader of the Village de Dieu gang, for instance, is a rapper and publishes well-polished music videos of his soldiers.

The report said he has a specialised unit to train children how to handle weapons and set up checkpoints.

The UN approved Haiti's request for a security mission to help the Caribbean country's police fight the gangs a year ago, but so far the mission has only partially deployed.

HRW urged Haiti's government and other countries to provide more resources for security forces, ensure children are able to eat and go to school, and provide rehabilitation for recruits.

RelatedScores dead in Haitian massacre amid spiralling gang violence
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control