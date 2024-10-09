Haiti's armed gangs are increasingly recruiting children into their ranks, a report by Human Rights Watch has warned.

The group, which advocates for human rights globally, said on Wednesday it had spoken to six children recently involved with gangs.

All of the children said they wanted to leave and had joined because they were hungry and gangs were often the only source of food, shelter or money.

Boys are often used as informants, trained to use weapons and ammunition, and deployed in clashes against the police, HRW said.

It cited the case of a boy called Michel, an orphan who was recruited six years ago when he was 8 and living on the streets and was given a loaded Kalashnikov.

Girls are raped and forced to cook and clean for gang members, the report said, and often discarded once they become pregnant.

State institutions paralysed

Haiti's powerful gangs have been expanding their influence in recent years while state institutions have been paralysed by a lack of funds and political crises.

Gangs now control territory where 2.7 million people live, including half a million children.