The social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, has returned to Brazil, after remaining inaccessible for more than a month due to a clash between its owner, Elon Musk, and a justice on the country’s highest court.

Internet service providers began restoring access to the platform on Wednesday after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorised lifting X’s suspension.

"TWITTER IS ALIVE," Lucas dos Santos Consoli, known as luscas on X, wrote on the platform to his more than 7 million followers.

"I'm happy that the platform decided to follow the laws of Brazil and finally adapted, after all I’ve been usin g the app for almost 15 years so I can’t deny that I was missing it,” the 31-year-old told Associated Press.

De Moraes ordered the shutdown of X on Aug. 30 after a monthslong dispute with Musk over free speech, far-right accounts, and misinformation.

Musk had disparaged de Moraes, calling him an authoritarian and a censor, although his rulings, including X’s nationwide suspension, were repeatedly upheld by his peers.

Musk’s company ultimately complied with all of de Moraes’ demands. They included blocking certain accounts from the platform, paying outstanding fines and naming a legal representative. Failure to do the latter had triggered the suspension.

"This sends a message to the world that the richest person on the planet is subject to local laws and constitutions,” said David Nemer, who specialises in the anthropology of technology at the University of Virginia.

It could set a precedent as to how other countries that are clashing with Musk — such as Australia — could move forward, as it shows Musk is not unbeatable, he added.

Related Brazil's top prosecutor clears path for X to be reinstated

Complying with orders

Brazil — a highly online country of 213 million people — is one of X’s biggest markets, with estimates of its user base ranging from 20 million to 40 million.