Millions of people across Florida are without power as state, local and federal officials seek to determine Thursday the scope of damage wrought by Hurricane Milton.

The powerful storm made landfall late Wednesday in Sarasota County before tearing across the state with high winds, heavy rain and mass flooding resulting in significant destruction. More than 3.4 million people continue to lack power, according to the PowerOutage.us website.

Milton transited Florida as a hurricane and remains so as it spins its way across the Atlantic Ocean.

At least nine tornadoes were observed in the storm’s path as it neared Florida Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Four people were confirmed dead in St Lucie County as a result of tornadoes, and crews are continuing to comb the area looking for survivors, according to the local sheriff's office.

The exact number and strengths of tornadoes that were produced remain unknown.