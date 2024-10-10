CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Florida begins post-Milton recovery after floods, strong winds, tornadoes
More than 3.4 million residents lack power as authorities carry out search and rescue operations; four confirmed dead from tornadoes.
Florida begins post-Milton recovery after floods, strong winds, tornadoes
Toppled palm trees lie alongside a road in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island, Fla, Oct 10, 2024. / Photo: AP
October 10, 2024

Millions of people across Florida are without power as state, local and federal officials seek to determine Thursday the scope of damage wrought by Hurricane Milton.

The powerful storm made landfall late Wednesday in Sarasota County before tearing across the state with high winds, heavy rain and mass flooding resulting in significant destruction. More than 3.4 million people continue to lack power, according to the PowerOutage.us website.

Milton transited Florida as a hurricane and remains so as it spins its way across the Atlantic Ocean.

At least nine tornadoes were observed in the storm’s path as it neared Florida Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Four people were confirmed dead in St Lucie County as a result of tornadoes, and crews are continuing to comb the area looking for survivors, according to the local sheriff's office.

The exact number and strengths of tornadoes that were produced remain unknown.

Recommended
RelatedHurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida as monstrous storm

Search and rescue missions being conducted by state, local and federal agencies are ongoing as the state begins to recover from the second historic hurricane it has endured in as many weeks. Damages are expected to cost billions of dollars.

US President Joe Biden was receiving a briefing Thursday morning from his senior officials on the effects of the storm, as well as efforts the Pentagon is conducting to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency's ongoing mission in the area.

He is expected to address the nation from the White House later Thursday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter