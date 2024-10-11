The first of the amphibious ships carrying civilians evacuated from Lebanon has reached Türkiye's southern port of Mersin.

The TCG Bayraktar and TCG Sancaktar left the port of Beirut, where the evacuation operation was carried out, and docked at Mersin’s port on Thursday.

The 588 people on board in TCG Bayraktar and 378 people on board in TCG Sancaktar will disembark after the completion of procedures.

Those disembarking from the first ship were greeted by Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran, Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan and other officials.

At the welcome ceremony, Duran expressed great satisfaction for safely receiving the civilians after a long and exhausting journey.

"These two ships have also delivered nearly 300 tons of humanitarian aid to Beirut. In this context, we are continuing to record the evacuation requests received by our consulate's call centre," he said.

"If needed, we are prepared to organise new evacuations based on future applications," he added.

Sources at the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that around 1,900 Turkish citizens had declared their intention to be evacuated from Lebanon.