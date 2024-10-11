CULTURE
4 MIN READ
'The Apprentice': Trump biopic opens in US theatres ahead of election
The hot-topic film about the Republican candidate's younger years drew legal threats from Trump's attorneys especially over a scene depicting the former president raping his wife.
'The Apprentice': Trump biopic opens in US theatres ahead of election
None of the major Hollywood studios was willing to risk distributing the polarising movie, which is instead being released in some 1,700 North American movie theatres this weekend. / Photo: AFP
October 11, 2024

Donald Trump biopic "The Apprentice" has hit US theatres, with filmmakers gambling that it will draw audiences in a fiercely polarised nation just weeks before its subject's election showdown with rival Kamala Harris.

The film about Trump's younger years has drawn legal threats from his attorneys, not least for deeply unflattering scenes including a depiction of the former president raping his wife.

None of the major Hollywood studios were willing to risk distributing the polarising movie, which is instead being released in some 1,700 North American movie theatres by indie studio Briarcliff Entertainment on Friday.

"I think it's interesting that people think this movie is controversial," said director Ali Abbasi at the film's New York premiere this week, which was attended by stars Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong.

"Think about it. We're talking about a person who is actually convicted in civil court of sexual assault."

The most talked-about scene in "The Apprentice" shows Trump raping his first wife, Ivana, after she belittles him for growing overweight and bald.

In real life, Ivana accused Trump of raping her during divorce proceedings but later rescinded the allegation. She died in 2022.

Controversy tends to raise awareness, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, "but whether that translates to people wanting to see it is a whole different thing."

"The Apprentice" is "not going to be the number one movie at the box office this weekend," he predicted.

But it can still only benefit from the timing, much like the recent successful release of another biopic, "Reagan."

"You've got to strike while the iron is hot, and right now political movies are pretty hot."

Recommended
RelatedElection fever rises as Obama backs Harris while Trump pushes America First

'A hit job'

Despite the headlines, "The Apprentice" offers a nuanced view of the young Trump as an ambitious but naive social climber, desperately trying to navigate the cutthroat world of Manhattan property deals and politics.

"I really don't think we've done like a hit job on Donald Trump," Abbasi said at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where he used a press conference to invite Trump to watch the movie before judging it.

On Wednesday, marketers hired a plane to fly a banner over a Trump rally in Pennsylvania which read "TRUMP GO SEE THE APPRENTICE FRIDAY."

Nonetheless, Trump's lawyers have vowed to sue the producers, calling the film "garbage" and "pure malicious defamation."

Its title reflects the name of NBC television show "The Apprentice," which brought Trump fame and fortune over 15 seasons beginning in 2004.

Executive producer James Shani told the New York premiere audience the film had been "especially difficult" to release, and praised Briarcliff for being the only distributor with "the balls to get us here."

"I think that says a lot about the time that we're in," he said.

Related'Stop worrying about Trump': NATO chief to allies
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz