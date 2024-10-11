BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, delay first 777X delivery in response to strikes
Boeing's CEO unveils significant cost-cutting measures aimed at streamlining operations, as the company nears the close of another loss-making fiscal quarter.
Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, delay first 777X delivery in response to strikes
Boeing anticipates cutting a substantial fraction of its labour force as a result of Q3 losses. / Photo: Reuters / Others
October 11, 2024

Boeing has announced plans to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce, and delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year, while expecting substantial new losses in its defense business as a month-long strike batters company finances.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a message on Friday to employees that the company must reset its workforce levels "to align with our financial reality" after a strike by around 30,000 US West Coast workers shuttered production of its 737 MAX, 767, and 777 jets.

According to a press release from Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer intends to release its third-quarter earnings in twelve days, on October 23. The company adds in the release that it anticipates a loss per stock share of $9.97 as of this fiscal quarter.

RelatedUS aviation regulator freezes Boeing 737 MAX production, alarming airlines
Recommended

Struggling planemaker

The airplane manufacturer said it had filed an unfair labour practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against the union representing its striking US West Coast factory workers, accusing the leaders of not bargaining in good faith.

The charge is the latest sign of the growing acrimony and increasing frustration in the labour talks as the strike by about 33,000 Boeing union members enters its fifth week and piles financial pressure on the struggling planemaker.

RelatedBoeing agrees to plead guilty to criminal fraud charge over 737 Max crashes
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea