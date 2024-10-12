WORLD
Deadly tribal clashes erupt in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Last month, at least 46 people were killed and over 100 injured in clashes in the Kurram district before a traditional council of elders mediated a truce.
According to local people, women and children were also among the victims as tribesmen fired at vehicles on roads. / Photo: AFP Archive
October 12, 2024

At least 16 people were killed and eight others injured in renewed clashes between local tribes in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, an official has said.

Deputy commissioner of the Kurram district in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Javidullah Mehsud on Saturday, confirmed the clashes and said the local administration is trying to control the situation.

"As a result, 14 people, including 3 women and 2 children, were killed, and six others were wounded," he said.

Frontier police responded and killed two of the attackers, the official said.

However, he didn't share further details on why the clashes erupted again after the warring tribes reached a ceasefire last month.

Last month, at least 46 people were killed and over 100 injured in clashes in the Kurram district over the construction of bunkers on land belonging to a rival tribe.

Later, a local Jirga - a traditional council of elders - was held, and both sides agreed on a ceasefire.

Rule of law reigns supreme in Pakistan blasphemy case, as does mob rule
