Half of Lebanon's health centres don't operate due to Israeli attacks — WHO
WHO chief said Lebanon's health sector is overwhelmed by escalating violence as Israeli strikes result in the closure of health facilities and increased threats to the safety of medical personnel.
October 12, 2024

Lebanon's healthcare system is struggling to cope with the increasing needs amid Israel's ongoing attack, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief has said.

“Out of 207 primary health care centres in conflict areas in Lebanon, 100 are now closed due to the escalation of violence. 5 hospitals have shut as a result of structural damage following attacks,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X on Saturday.

"The attacks on health workers and facilities, which have caused almost 100 deaths, must stop," he urged.

Noting that the number of people injured is increasing, the WHO chief said the health system is struggling to cope due to limited human and resource capacity.

Ghebreyesus called for the immediate protection of patients, and health workers.

Israel's deadly Lebanon attacks

Israel has mounted massive air strikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since September 23, killing at least 1,411 people, injuring over 3,970 others and displacing more than 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on Gaza, in which Israel has killed nearly 42,200 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, it expanded the conflict on October 1 by launching a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

SOURCE:AA
