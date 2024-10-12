Lebanon's healthcare system is struggling to cope with the increasing needs amid Israel's ongoing attack, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief has said.

“Out of 207 primary health care centres in conflict areas in Lebanon, 100 are now closed due to the escalation of violence. 5 hospitals have shut as a result of structural damage following attacks,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X on Saturday.

"The attacks on health workers and facilities, which have caused almost 100 deaths, must stop," he urged.

Noting that the number of people injured is increasing, the WHO chief said the health system is struggling to cope due to limited human and resource capacity.

Ghebreyesus called for the immediate protection of patients, and health workers.