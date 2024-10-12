Ukrainian military recruitment officers have raided restaurants, bars, and a concert hall in Kiev, checking military registration documents and detaining men who were not in compliance, media and witnesses reported.

Officers descended on Kiev's Palace of Sports venue after a concert on Friday night by Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy.

Video footage aired by local media outlets appears to show officers stationed outside the doors of the concert hall intercepting men as they exit. In the footage, officers appear to be detaining some men.

Checks were also conducted at Goodwine, an upscale shopping centre, and Avalon, a popular restaurant.

It is unusual for such raids to take place in the capital.

All Ukrainian men aged 25-60 are eligible for conscription, and men aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave the country.