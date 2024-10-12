WORLD
Ukraine's army searches for men not registered for conscription in Kiev
Recruitment officers descend upon bars, restaurants and concert halls in Kiev and other cities in Ukraine to find men who did not comply with the military registration.
A recruiters officer speaks with a man on a street as he checks papers of men and hands out military summonses / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 12, 2024

Ukrainian military recruitment officers have raided restaurants, bars, and a concert hall in Kiev, checking military registration documents and detaining men who were not in compliance, media and witnesses reported.

Officers descended on Kiev's Palace of Sports venue after a concert on Friday night by Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy.

Video footage aired by local media outlets appears to show officers stationed outside the doors of the concert hall intercepting men as they exit. In the footage, officers appear to be detaining some men.

Checks were also conducted at Goodwine, an upscale shopping centre, and Avalon, a popular restaurant.

It is unusual for such raids to take place in the capital.

All Ukrainian men aged 25-60 are eligible for conscription, and men aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave the country.

Fear of being called up

A 27-year-old man said he left the concert as the last song was playing after he was told about the recruitment officers. He said he saw soldiers and police talking to people but "didn't see anything super aggressive."

He said men felt in danger of being drafted whenever they ventured outside.

"That inner state of always being in danger, it's back again," he told The Associated Press, only giving his first name.

He said his university draft waiver was taken away after Ukraine passed laws in April that both lowered the draft-eligible age for men from 27 to 25 and did away with some draft exemptions.

Local reports said on Saturday that raids were also conducted in clubs and restaurants across other Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv and Dnipro in eastern and central Ukraine.

Ukraine has intensified its mobilisation drive this year. A new law came into effect this spring stipulating that those eligible for military service must input their information into an online system or face penalties.

President Zelenskyy also signed laws allowing prisoners to join the military and increasing fines for those dodging recruitment fivefold.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
