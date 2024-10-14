Russia has said it captured the village of Levadne in southern Ukraine as it probes for weaknesses along the war's roughly 1,000-kilometre front line, including in eastern areas that are the main focus of Moscow's military offensive before winter arrives.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday its forces "liberated" the village and occupied better positions in the area.

Ukrainian officials did not comment on Levadne's reported capture. However, they had previously noted that the Russian army was assembling troops there and was conducting local assaults at the end of last week.

Levadne, in the Zaporizhzhia region, was seized by the Russians early on during the full-scale war, which began on February 24, 2022, but was recaptured by Ukrainian forces during a counteroffensive in the summer of 2023.

In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was briefed on Russia's autumn and winter plans for attacking Ukraine and said North Korea was supporting Moscow.