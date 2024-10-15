WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mysterious deaths of monkeys in Hong Kong zoo sparks alarm
Nine animals have died in the zoo in just a week due to unknown reasons, as authorities are speeding up the autopsy and toxicological testing.
Mysterious deaths of monkeys in Hong Kong zoo sparks alarm
The ninth monkey, belonging to the white-faced saki species, died a day after Sunday's deaths of a De Brazza’s monkey. / Photo: HKZBG / Others
October 15, 2024

Zoo authorities in Hong Kong are keeping a close watch on a monkey that is behaving unusually a day after the ninth death this week of one of the animals while hastening tests to find out what killed them.

During the monitoring, the city's Zoological and Botanical Gardens (HKZBG) will keep shut its mammals section, after having closed it for disinfection and cleaning on Monday.

"Government departments will speed up autopsy and toxicological testing," the government said in a statement, as they scrambled to pinpoint the cause of the deaths.

The ninth monkey, belonging to the white-faced saki species, died a day after Sunday's deaths of a De Brazza’s monkey, a common squirrel monkey, three cotton-top tamarins and three white-faced sakis, it added.

Authorities will also keep watching the status of a De Brazza's monkey that has displayed unusual movement response and appetite since Monday, it said.

Recommended

Built in 1860, the territory's oldest park houses about 158 birds, 80 mammals and 21 reptiles in roughly 40 enclosures.

The government said, "The health conditions of all 80 animals in the HKZBG are normal," and officials held an urgent meeting on Tuesday.

Animal welfare group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said the incident raised concerns about the risks of outbreaks of diseases such as mpox that can jump to humans from animals.

RelatedVenezuela zoo animals starve to death due to food shortages
SOURCE:Reuters
