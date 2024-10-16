US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has appeared to soften his position on inserting himself into Federal Reserve policy decisions, saying he believes he would have a right as president to tell the Fed what he thought it should do about interest rates - but he would not order a move.

"I think I have the right to say I think you should go up or down a little bit. I don't think I should be allowed to order it, but I think I have the right to put in comments as to whether or not the interest rates should go up or down," the former president said during a Bloomberg News interview at the Chicago Economic Club on Tuesday.

In previous comments, Trump had been more explicit that he believed presidents "should have at least (a) say" in Fed rate decisions.

How Trump would deal with the US central bank should he win a second four-year term as president has been a matter of keen interest in economic circles.

The group's proposals asserted that Trump should be consulted on rate decisions, and Fed banking regulation proposals should be subject to White House review.

The Fed chair and the other six members of its board of governors are nominated by the president and subject to confirmation by the Senate. The presidents of the 12 regional Fed banks are chosen by their own boards of directors, subject to approval by the Fed board.

However, the Fed enjoys substantial operational independence to make policy decisions that wield tremendous influence over the direction of the world's largest economy and global asset markets.