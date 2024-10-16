TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkevi Center hosts 10th Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition in New York
Exhibit highlights humanitarian crisis in Gaza, showcases impactful images, including award-winning work by Palestinian photographer Mohammed Salem.
Turkevi Center hosts 10th Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition in New York
The exhibition will be open to the public from November 7 - 12 at the Blue Gallery on 46th Street in Manhattan. / Photo: X/@serdarkaragoz / Others
October 16, 2024

The second exhibition celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Istanbul Photo Awards has opened in New York.

On Tuesday, the international news photography competition organised by Anadolu at the Turkevi Center featured dignitaries including Türkiye's Consul General in New York Muhittin Ahmet Yazal and UN envoy Ahmet Yıldız.

Anadolu's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Serdar Karagoz emphasised the documentary power of photography, highlighting that the selected works document human suffering while building a collective memory.

Karagoz announced that this year’s "Photo of the Year" award went to Palestinian photographer Mohammed Salem for "Palestinian Woman Holding Her Nephew's Dead Body."

"Our mission at AA is to make these events visible, just as we have done by presenting the genocide in Gaza to the world for the past year. Every frame that makes this genocide visible on a global scale and gives voice to silenced realities is extremely important to us," said Karagoz.

Recommended
RelatedChanging lenses: Istanbul Photo Awards redefines global photojournalism

Documenting Israeli war crimes

Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansur expressed gratitude for the section of the exhibit depicting genocide in Palestine, especially photographs related to Gaza.

Following the opening of the exhibition, Anadolu screened the documentary "The Evidence," which exposes war crimes by Israel in Gaza.

The exhibition includes photographs documenting global events from the last year, covering topics from humanitarian crises to sporting achievements.

It will be open to the public from November 7 - 12 at the Blue Gallery on 46th Street in Manhattan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan