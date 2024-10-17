“What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”

Shakespeare . Romeo and Juliett

The Bard’s famous quote might have become part of pop culture, finding its way to coffee mugs, T-shirts and greeting cards.

But ask those in the business of analysing people’s names scientifically - onomastics, as it is known officially – and the answer will come as a surprise.

Names, according to experts, are the beginning of people’s identities and stay as “a symbol of the self” throughout every individual’s life, signifying who they are or what ethnic or religious background they belong to.

But they could also be the reason for racist bias, especially in the US and Europe.

If you have an Arab-sounding name, you might have fewer chances of landing a job in the US or Europe than someone with a Western-sounding name, according to a study titled “Are Emily and Greg More Employable Than Lakisha and Jamal?”

The study by two economists – Marianne Bertrand and Sendhil Mullainathan – tested their theory that names can decide people’s job prospects in Chicago and Boston due to discrimination in the labour market.

The economists created five thousand resumes with White-sounding and Black-sounding names. They also packed these resumes with different qualifications - one with more experience, skills and capabilities and the other with poor qualifications - and shared them with respective employers who had posted ads in different publications.

Despite having more qualifications and experience, a resume of a Black-sounding name did poorly compared to White-sounding names, who received 50 percent more response.

“Based on our estimates, a White name yields as many more callbacks as an additional eight years of experience. Since applicants’ names are randomly assigned, this gap can only be attributed to name manipulation,” the economists wrote.

In a big political picture, this might also say a lot about the continuing economic and political gaps between developed states and underdeveloped countries with colonised and colonial backgrounds.

While this study clearly demonstrated the financial results of a moniker, names have impacts on people’s lives well beyond the borders of the business world, experts say.

"Because a name is used to identify an individual and communicate with the individual on a daily basis, it serves as the very basis of one's self-conception, especially in relation to others," said David Zhu, a professor of management and entrepreneurship at Arizona State University, who focuses on the psychological reasons of names.

A rare name might be one of the causes of unfavourability, leading to feelings of isolation, or a name might be a reason why someone commits a crime.

Why, a name might even decrease the chances of finding a life partner, according to various studies.

Different theories have been developed to explain the why and how of this phenomenon.

Nominative determinism