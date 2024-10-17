Meta's independent content watchdog said Thursday there were "serious questions" about how the social media giant deals with anti-immigrant content, particularly in Europe.

The Oversight Board, established by Meta in 2020 and often called its "supreme court", launched a probe after seeing a "significant number" of appeals over anti-immigrant content.

The board has chosen two symbolic cases -- one from Germany and the other from Poland -- to assess whether Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is following human rights law and its own policies on hate speech.

Helle Thorning-Schmidt, co-chair of the board and a former Danish prime minister, said it was "critical" to get the balance right between free speech and protection of vulnerable groups.

"The high number of appeals we get on immigration-related content from across the EU tells us there are serious questions to ask about how the company handles issues related to this, including the use of coded speech," she said in a statement.

The first piece of content to be assessed by the board was posted in May on a Facebook page claiming to be the official account of Poland's far-right Confederation party.

Related New whistleblower alleges Facebook of ignoring hate speech - report

Racial slur

An image depicts Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk looking through a peephole with a black man approaching him from behind, accompanied by text suggesting his government would allow immigration to surge.