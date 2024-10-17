At least 123 UN ambassadors have expressed their concerns over Israel's measures taken against the agency.

The top officials including Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN Ahmet Yildiz, gathered in front of the UN Security Council and delivered a joint statement to the press.

"We collectively express our alarm about the measures taken by Israel against UNRWA, including the draft legislation before the Israeli parliament that could prevent UNRWA from continuing its life-saving operations in the occupied Palestinian territory, including in the Gaza Strip, where the situation is a humanitarian catastrophe and a civilian sufferings and needs are immense," Jordan's UN envoy Mahmoud Daifallah said on behalf of the group at a news conference.

Describing UNRWA's role as "indispensable and irreplaceable," Daifallah stressed that the agency is the backbone of humanitarian aid provided to Palestinian refugees.​​​​​​​

Kuwait's UN envoy Tareq Al Banai warned against Israel's move against UNRWA, and said: "We stress the serious humanitarian, political, and security risks that would result from any interruption or suspension of its vital work."

Al Banai expressed his gratitude to UNRWA staff and stated that they followed the agency's work with great appreciation.

"UNRWA is indispensable"

Palestinian envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, pointed out that the gathering of 123 countries today sent a very strong message that "UNRWA is indispensable."