Türkiye's President Erdogan reiterates call for UN arms embargo on Israel
Turkish President Erdogan warns that each day without a ceasefire brings the Middle East closer to a wider war.
During the 3rd meeting of the South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform, the permanent peace process in the South Caucasus and regional and global issues were discussed. / Photo: AA
October 18, 2024

"A UN arms embargo on Israel would be an effective measure to stop it," said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, vowing that Türkiye would continue to advocate for such a step "on every platform."

Erdogan warned on Friday that each day without a ceasefire brings the region closer to a wider war. He stated that Israel is seeking provocations to spread the conflict.

President Erdogan, along with Foreign Minister Fidan, received foreign ministers from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, and Russia in Istanbul as part of the 3rd meeting of the South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform.

During the meeting at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office, Erdogan stressed Türkiye's commitment to the South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform, aimed at resolving regional issues through dialogue.

During the meeting, the permanent peace process in the South Caucasus and regional and global issues were discussed.

President Erdogan emphasised Türkiye's commitment to the platform created for resolving regional issues through dialogue.

He expressed satisfaction with the region's progress towards lasting peace and pledged continued support for peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The transformation of the South Caucasus towards lasting peace is encouraging," Erdogan said. He added that institutionalising the platform would enhance its effectiveness as a dialogue mechanism.

