Washington DC — Georgia's voters are showing up in force, with nearly a million early ballots cast in just three days.

State officials celebrated the record on social media. Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, posted on X, "Great job, Georgia!"

"1 million voters have cast their ballots early," Raffensperger wrote on Friday.

By Friday evening nearly 1.2 million ballots had been cast, accounting for 16.7 percent of the swing state's active voters.

With big numbers already tallied, there is a signal that Georgia's role in shaping America's political future is anything but ordinary.

However, beneath this wave of enthusiasm and hope runs an undercurrent of frustration.

Some of that frustration became clear earlier this year during the Democratic primary.

With Georgia's ballot lacking an "uncommitted" option, pro-Palestine organisers in the state encouraged voters to participate by submitting ballots but leaving them blank — a symbolic protest against the Biden administration's stance on Gaza.

Nearly 6,500 voters followed that call, while 9,000 others cast ballots for long-shot candidate Marianne Williamson, drawn by her support for a ceasefire.

Together, these protest votes totalled more than 15,000 — outnumbering Biden's razor-thin 2020 victory margin in Georgia, which was just 12,000 votes.

Now, as Vice President Kamala Harris fights to rally the base, concerns are growing that the same frustration could cost Democrats in this crucial swing state.

"If Harris hopes to carry the state, she'll have to do more than show up — she'll need to listen, really listen, to the issues people care about," Jason Carter, an election analyst based in Georgia, told TRT World.

At polling stations across the state, long lines formed early — a sign of high voter engagement despite weather disruptions and lingering uncertainties.

Trump pulls ahead

Cobb County resident Lynnette Wilson told TRT World over the phone that she waited for two hours to cast her vote.

"This election isn't just about choosing between two people," she said. "It's about saying we're still here, still fighting."