Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul to discuss the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Araghci is on a two-day visit to Türkiye that began on Friday.

Saturday's talks focused on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with both ministers highlighting the potential for the situation to spiral into a broader regional conflict.

In the joint press conference, Fidan emphasised the seriousness of the situation, warning that the risk of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict spreading across the region "must never be underestimated."

He stressed, "We are in the midst of tension that could have repercussions globally." In line with this, he reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to supporting Palestinian reconciliation efforts, calling it a "very important, strategic" goal.

The Turkish foreign minister also discussed his meeting with a Hamas delegation on Friday, where they focused on providing humanitarian aid to Gaza and mobilising international support for the Palestinian cause.