Israeli military's shelling of two schools in northern Gaza and Gaza City was confirmation of Tel Aviv's plans to displace Palestinians, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas said.

"The renewed aggression of the occupation against the Abu Hussein School, which shelters displaced people in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, with indiscriminate artillery shelling just two days after committing a massacre there, along with the bombing of another school in western Gaza City, confirms the occupation's plan to displace our people through killing and committing horrific massacres," the Palestinian group said in a statement on Saturday.

Hamas urged Arab and Muslim countries to "bear their historical responsibilities in supporting the steadfastness of our people and stopping the Zionist genocide that will have serious repercussions threatening the peace of the region and its regional security".

It further confirmed that no humanitarian aid has entered northern Gaza in more than two weeks, particularly the Jabalia refugee camp, as well as the surrounding residential areas, amid Israel's ongoing attacks in the area.