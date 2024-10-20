Oxfam has condemned in strongest terms the killing of four water engineers and workers from the Khuzaa municipality in Gaza, the Oxfam International said.

The workers, collaborating with Oxfam's strategic partner, the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility (CMWU), were killed in a bombing incident despite their vehicle being clearly marked and their movements coordinated with Israeli authorities.

The four men were travelling east of Khan Younis to carry out urgent repairs on Gaza's water infrastructure when the air strike occurred.

Oxfam expressed solidarity with CMWU, its partners and the families of the victims, highlighting the dire impact their killings will have on an already strained water supply system in Gaza.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to escalate, with clean water access severely compromised.

Violation of international law