A special event has been organised at the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) Turkish Cultural Center in Rome, aimed at exploring the life and teachings of Yunus Emre, one of the most influential poets and Sufi figures in Turkish history, and highlighting how his wisdom resonates in the modern world.

During the event, Dr Leyla Donmez from Osmangazi University, who explained Yunus Emre's moral values and foresight, and Dr Omer Faruk Bayrakci, who gave a qanun recital from a repertoire that included compositions based on Yunus Emre’s poems, shared their thoughts with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Donmez expressed how valuable it was for them to commemorate Yunus Emre in Rome.

"What are the moral values and foresight of people in the 21st century, in the digital age, and what did Yunus Emre actually tell us in his time in the 13th and 14th centuries? Today we expressed these ideas. We blended the values of the 13th and 14th centuries with their reflections today, and we made it our mission to understand Yunus in the light of the values of the 21st century".

Referring to the loss of many values in today's world, Donmez said, "There are concepts we call core values, such as justice, honesty, love and respect. We discussed what Yunus Emre said about these concepts in his time. It would be too limiting to summarise them in a single saying, but we tried to express them. It was very valuable for us to convey these values, which have either been lost or are in danger of being lost, through Yunus Emre's words in this event".

In response to the question of what can be done about values that have been lost or are in danger of being lost, Donmez said that they sought answers in Yunus Emre's teachings. She emphasised the importance of introducing students to great scholars and mystics like Yunus Emre or Mevlana to raise awareness.