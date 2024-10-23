WORLD
Death toll in Nigeria's fuel tanker explosion rises to 181
The explosion, which occurred last week left 80 people hospitalised with varying degrees of injuries.
State government is covering the medical expenses of those affected and has launched interventions to assist families in need. / Photo: AP
October 23, 2024

The death toll from last week’s fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria’s Jigawa State has risen to 181, according to the Jigawa State governor.

Governor Umar Namadi informed President Bola Tinubu of the tragic incident during a meeting in Abuja, stating that 210 families were affected by the explosion.

"I came to see President Tinubu to welcome him back from his annual leave and to brief him on the tragic incident in Jigawa," Namadi told reporters.

The explosion, which occurred on October 15 in Majia, a town in the Taura Local Government Area, also left 80 people hospitalised with varying degrees of injuries.

Namadi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the victims and their families during this difficult time.

He emphasised that the state government is covering the medical expenses of those affected and has launched interventions to assist families in need.

In response to the tragedy, a high-level committee has been established to investigate the root causes of the explosion and recommend preventive measures to avoid future incidents.

The accident occurred when a petrol-laden truck travelling from Kano to Nguru in Yobe State exploded in Majia, causing widespread destruction.

Fuel tanker explosion kills scores of people in northwestern Nigeria
SOURCE:AA
