The death toll from last week’s fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria’s Jigawa State has risen to 181, according to the Jigawa State governor.

Governor Umar Namadi informed President Bola Tinubu of the tragic incident during a meeting in Abuja, stating that 210 families were affected by the explosion.

"I came to see President Tinubu to welcome him back from his annual leave and to brief him on the tragic incident in Jigawa," Namadi told reporters.

The explosion, which occurred on October 15 in Majia, a town in the Taura Local Government Area, also left 80 people hospitalised with varying degrees of injuries.

Namadi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the victims and their families during this difficult time.