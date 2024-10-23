WORLD
3 MIN READ
Blinken ends his visit to Israel, heads to Saudi Arabia: reports
He says the objective of the meetings are to get the hostages home and bring an end to the war.
Blinken ends his visit to Israel, heads to Saudi Arabia: reports
Blinken said Israeli needs to take steps to ensure aid delivery to Palestinians in Gaza / Photo: AFP
October 23, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left Israel on Wednesday morning after meeting with senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss ways to end the ongoing war on Gaza, after the top US diplomat's previous ten trips to the region yielded no results.

According to media reports, Blinken is heading to Saudi Arabia to meet with top officials.

He told reporters while preparing to leave for Saudi Arabia that "there are two things left to do, get the hostages home and bring the war to an end with an understanding of what will follow."

While citing Israeli steps taken to ensure bringing aid to Palestinians in Gaza, Blinken, however, said Israel needs to do more to allow aid into Gaza.

Commenting on Israeli plans to vacate Palestinians from northern Gaza, he stressed that the US rejects any reoccupation of Gaza.

Recommended

As of October 5, the Israeli army stepped up its massive assault in northern Gaza amid a suffocating siege that has left tens of thousands of people without food and water.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Netanyahu’s refusal to halt the war.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza, which has killed over 42,700 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

As the conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, nearly 2,500 people have been killed and more than 11,500 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on October 1 a ground assault into southern Lebanon.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad