Pakistan is targeting around $1 billion in a formal request for funding from the IMF facility that helps low and middle-income countries mitigate climate risk, its finance minister said.

"We have formally requested to be considered for this facility," Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said in an interview on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank autumn meetings in Washington.

The International Monetary Fund had already agreed to a $7 billion bailout for Pakistan, but has made further funding available via its Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST).

The RST, created in 2022, provides long-term concessional cash for climate-related spending, such as adaptation and transitioning to cleaner energy.

If it goes through it would be the largest handout under the facility.

"We think we are a very good candidate to be considered for a facility like this," Aurangzeb said, adding that they aim to conclude the request in the coming months.

The South Asian nation is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate crisis according to the Global Climate Risk Index.

Floods in 2022, which scientists said were aggravated by global warming, affected at least 33 million people and killed more than 1,700. The country's economic struggles and high debt burden impinged its ability to respond to the disaster.

Related IMF just gave Pakistan a lifeline. But its conditions can bite

Foraying Chinese market