India and China have started pulling back troops from their final two face-to-face positions on the disputed Himalayan frontier, an Indian government source familiar with the matter said, heralding an end to a four-year military stand-off.

Following the deal on patrols, the source said on Friday, the troops of both sides had started withdrawing from the areas of Depsang and Demchok, the last remaining points where they had stood face-to-face.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In Beijing, a foreign ministry spokesman said the withdrawal was proceeding smoothly.