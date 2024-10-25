In Beijing, state media officials see picking a favourite to win the United States presidential election as officially taboo because it would be self-defeating. On the one hand, China wants to avoid any whiff of "interference in another country's internal affairs."

This is an oft-stated principle of Chinese foreign policy, in tandem with "don't interfere in China's internal affairs," e.g., the Taiwan issue, and the desire to avoid accusations of the same from the US, which could respond by pulling Beijing's broadcast licences, and also imposing more sanctions.

This is true despite the double standard of the US regularly involving itself in the internal affairs of others, from supporting one party over another to supporting separatists, 'colour revolutions', regime change, and so on.

On the other hand, Beijing knows very well that declaring a favourite publicly would harm that candidate's prospects, given the level of vitriol against China across the US political spectrum.

There's also the simple fact that both candidates have competed with each other over who is tougher against China, with former president Donald Trump openly declaring that the Chinese leadership respects him more than Vice President Kamala Harris.

However, this taboo has not prevented Chinese scholars and netizens from discussing who they prefer, based on cultural or personal biases or some calculation of who they believe would be best for China's strategic well-being or their own, narrower interests.

To some extent, these discussions may reflect official thinking, keeping in mind that China's political system is often a reflection of popular opinions and vice versa, and furthermore, is not the monolith many assume it to be.

Indeed, it's possible and perhaps likely, for example, that different ministries believe their own interests or worldviews would be better served with one candidate or the other.

No clear advantage

That said, aside from the simple fact that most Chinese aren't thinking at all about American politics, there's also a prevailing view that neither candidate offers China a clear advantage. In this second respect, there are two analyses at work.

First, both candidates are hostile to China. They're both committed to advancing an evolving but still advancing containment strategy encouraged by America's defence and intelligence establishment, with strong continuities in this respect observable from former US President Barack Obama's administration to those of Trump and US President Joe Biden, with each leader largely a figurehead serving an increasingly coalescing view of American strategic interests.

Second, the world's leading economic and military power will instinctively normalise a competitive nation-state system and try to sustain its capacity for unilateralism, hegemony and imperialism.

Nevertheless, let's consider some of the opinions percolating in Chinese social media and among Chinese intellectuals.

Some people are simply entertained: the political drama associated with the US election amuses many around the world, including a large number of Chinese, a veritable soap opera that also excites those who liken their pick to playing a game of chance.

Chinese are thinking about Trump and Harris in much the same way Americans are: with an emphasis on style and personality but without much attention to their policy differences.

Perhaps there's also some pleasure in discussing American politics and political figures in a way that compensates for the taboos associated with discussing so directly Chinese leaders or the Chinese political system. But it’s more than this.

Weighing the options

In Chinese social media, one can find a smattering of fascination with Kamala Harris. This includes those who fixate positively or negatively on her gender, ethnicity and even dating history, with those holding disparaging positions often expressing themselves in the most vulgar terms.

While a significant number of Chinese people welcome the idea of a career-minded climber who's nearly topped a patriarchal system and believe some of America's ills and those of the world might be corrected with a madam president, others stick with pure misogyny or the complicated argument that a "good woman" would not taint herself with the dark compromises necessary to rule such a dangerous, misguided and corrupt country.