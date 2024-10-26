Saturday, October 26, 2024

1838 GMT –– At least 30 people have been killed in Israeli strikes targeting multiple houses in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, according to the official Palestinian news agency.

1714 GMT –– 'Catastrophic' health crisis in northern Gaza — WHO

The World Health Organization has warned of a "catastrophic" situation in northern Gaza, highlighting the severe impact of military operations on healthcare facilities, particularly the recent siege at Kamal Adwan Hospital.

"Reports of the hospital facilities and medical supplies being damaged or destroyed during the siege are deplorable," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on X.

He noted that 44 male staff members were detained by Israeli forces, leaving only female staff, the hospital director, and one male doctor to care for roughly 200 patients in urgent need of medical attention.

"Any attack on healthcare facilities is a violation of international humanitarian law," Ghebreyesus said.

He called for an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire" as the only way to preserve Gaza's deteriorating health system.

1714 GMT –– Palestinian killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank's Tulkarem city

At least one Palestinian was killed and another injured by Israeli army fire in Tulkarem in northern occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

"Israeli occupation forces killed a young man, Isalm Odah, after besieging and shelling a residential building in Tulkarem, West Bank," the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

1702 GMT –– 2 more killed in Israeli strike near school sheltering displaced Palestinians in northern Gaza

Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike near a school that houses displaced people in the Jabalia refugee camp of the northern Gaza enclave.

The Israeli air strike targeted the vicinity near Al Fakhoura school in Jabalia refugee camp, killing two Palestinians, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Local Al-Aqsa Radio also confirmed that two Palestinians from the “Sheikh” family were killed in the Israeli strike on the school identified by eyewitnesses.

1553 GMT –– Death toll since start of Israeli onslaught on Lebanon tops 2,673

At least 19 people were killed and 108 others injured due to Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Friday, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The death toll from Israel's onslaught on Lebanon since Oct. 8 of last year has surged to 2,653, with 12,360 injuries, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

1524 GMT –– Israeli attack on Gaza hospital a ‘war crime’: Palestinian health minister

Israel’s targeting of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza is a “war crime and a significant violation of human rights,” Palestinian Health Minister Majid Abu Ramadan said, following an Israeli military assault on the facility.

"Israeli forces have committed all forms of violation and destruction against all components of the health system in Gaza, setting the health situation back by decades," he added.

Abu Ramadan reiterated his “urgent call to the entire world to stop the Israeli occupation's aggression against our people and our collapsing health system,” warning that “the lives of thousands of patients and wounded individuals are in great danger.”

1315 GMT –– Israeli army reports intercepting 15 rockets, 4 drones launched from Lebanon

The Israeli army reported that it had intercepted 15 rockets and four drones launched from Lebanon targeting northern Israel.

In separate statements on X, the Israeli army reported: “Following sirens activated in the Western Galilee area, we identified approximately 15 rockets launched from Lebanese territory.”

“Some of these rockets were intercepted, while the remainder fell in open areas,” it added.

It also said it intercepted four drones that had entered from Lebanese territory towards Upper Galilee, starting with three drones launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel.

Later on X, the army said: “Following the alerts that were activated in the Western Galilee, the Air Force intercepted a fourth drone since this morning.”

1238 GMT –– Israel’s brief, deadly northern Gaza assault 'kills over 820'

More than 820 Palestinians have so far been killed in a 22-day Israeli military raid in northern Gaza, which Gaza officials describe as a "campaign of genocide and ethnic cleansing," the Gaza Government Media Office said.

“The Israeli army has killed over 820 Palestinians within the span of just over three weeks in northern Gaza,” Ismail Thawabta, director of the Gaza Government Media Office, said in a statement.

“Dozens of bodies lie in the streets and inside destroyed homes, as countless Palestinians remain trapped in an area under relentless bombardment,” he added.

1236 GMT –– Palestinian injured when Israeli army shells residential building in Tulkarem, West Bank

At least one Palestinian was injured as the Israeli army shelled a residential building in Tulkarem in the northern occupied West Bank.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces deployed military reinforcements, including bulldozers, to Tulkarem and besieged the building.

The witnesses reported that the army fired at least one Energa shell at an apartment within the building. The status of the apartment’s residents remains unclear.

A military bulldozer reportedly began demolishing parts of the building during the raid.

In the ongoing clashes, a Palestinian was injured by live ammunition in the legs, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, which confirmed that its teams in Tulkarem “treated a gunshot wound to the legs sustained during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces in Harat Al-Salam.”

1137 GMT –– ‘Entire population of North Gaza at risk of dying’: UN humanitarian chief

In an urgent alarm, the UN’s top humanitarian aid official warned that amid a rapidly deteriorating situation and a fierce, weeks-long Israeli army push, “the entire population of North Gaza is at risk of dying”.

“Hospitals have been hit and health workers have been detained. Shelters have been emptied and burned down,” said Joyce Msuya, acting under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

The humanitarian chief expressed deep concern for the civilian population, reporting that “families have been separated and men and boys are being taken away by the truckload.”

1137 GMT –– Lebanon's Hezbollah says it launches drone strike at Israeli airbase