Attack on convoy in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan kills at least 10 policemen
Authorities have identified no immediate suspects for the attack, nor has any group claimed responsibility.
Photo: Reuters Archive
October 26, 2024

An attack in Iran’s restive southeast killed 10 members of the country’s national police force, local media reported.

The ISNA, Mehr and Tasnim news agencies all reported on Saturday that the fatalities in the attack in Gohar Kuh, some 1,200 kilometres southeast of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

An earlier report on the state-run IRNA news agency described the convoy as being attacked by “miscreants,” without elaborating.

IRNA, citing a police statement, reported the death of "10 personnel in two patrol units" in what it called an ambush.

Authorities identified no immediate suspects for the attack, nor did any group claim responsibility.

The assault came after Israel launched a major attack across Iran early Saturday morning.

IRNA also reported via the Telegram messaging app that Eskandar Momeni, the country's interior minister, ordered an investigation into the incident that it described as causing the “martyrdom of a number of police.”

The Baluch region has faced a low-level insurgency for more than two decades.

Verifying information remains difficult in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan.

