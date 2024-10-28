Prominent Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti was wounded in a “brutal assault” in Megiddo Prison in northern Israel, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

Barghouti suffered bleeding in his right ear and an injury to his right arm after the assault in his solitary confinement on September 9, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The statement accused the prison authorities of leaving Barghouti’s injuries unattended for, causing them to worsen.

The news of the attack on Barghouti was conveyed by a lawyer after attempts to meet the jailed Fatah leader failed, the two groups said.

Brutal attacks, isolation