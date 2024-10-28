WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti wounded in prison assault
After a "brutal assault" in solitary confinement at Israel’s Megiddo Prison, Barghouti was reportedly left untreated by prison authorities, according to prisoners' rights groups.
Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti wounded in prison assault
Jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti (C) is accompanied by Israeli prison guards after a deliberation at Jerusalem Magistrate's court January 25, 2012. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 28, 2024

Prominent Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti was wounded in a “brutal assault” in Megiddo Prison in northern Israel, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

Barghouti suffered bleeding in his right ear and an injury to his right arm after the assault in his solitary confinement on September 9, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The statement accused the prison authorities of leaving Barghouti’s injuries unattended for, causing them to worsen.

The news of the attack on Barghouti was conveyed by a lawyer after attempts to meet the jailed Fatah leader failed, the two groups said.

RelatedIsrael turns prisons into 'hell' with torture: B'Tselem

Brutal attacks, isolation

Recommended

Barghouti was detained in 2002 by the Israeli forces and is currently serving a life-term sentence over charges of "directing armed groups that killed and injured Israelis” during the second Palestinian intifada.

“The Israeli prison administration is isolating dozens of senior detainees in difficult and tragic conditions and subjects them to repeated brutal attacks inside their cells,” the statement said.

The Israeli army has detained over 11,400 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the start of its deadly war on Gaza in October last year, according to Palestinian figures.

The figure doesn't include all those arrested from Gaza whose numbers are estimated to be in the thousands.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad