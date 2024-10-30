BIZTECH
Toyota's global output drops for eighth straight month in September
The Japanese automaker's global output for September fell 8 percent compared to the same month a year earlier to 826,556 vehicles, with US production down to 14 percent and China dropping 19 percent.
Toyota resumed production of the suspended models on Oct. 21, it said. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 30, 2024

Toyota Motor has said that its worldwide production fell for an eighth month in September, as sales and output declined in its two biggest markets, the United States and China.

The Japanese automaker's global output for September fell 8 percent compared to the same month a year earlier to 826,556 vehicles, with US production down to 14 percent and China dropping 19 percent.

US output suffered from a production and delivery suspension of the Grand Highlander and Lexus TX sport utility vehicles due to an airbag issue.

Toyota resumed production of the suspended models on Oct. 21, it said.

In China, the world's biggest automaker continued to face heavy pressure from the shift to electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids sold by Chinese brands.

Toyota reported a 7 percent drop in global sales in September to 853,149 vehicles, with US sales slumping 20 percent, those in China down 9 percent and domestic sales slipping 6 percent.

Toyota has sold 7.4 million vehicles during the first nine months of the year, down 2 percent year-on-year.

The production and sales figures include its luxury Lexus brand.

SOURCE:Reuters
