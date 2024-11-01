WORLD
Botswana's BDP concedes defeat after 58 years in power
The main opposition, Umbrella for Democratic Change, held a strong lead in partial results, positioning its candidate, Duma Boko, as the favorite to become president of the southern African nation.
Masisi's BDP dominated politics in Botswana for nearly six decades, since independence from Britain in 1966. / Photo: AP
November 1, 2024

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi conceded defeat in the general election, in a seismic moment of change for the county that ended the ruling party's 58 years in power.

Masisi's concession came before final results were announced, with his Botswana Democratic Party trailing in fourth place in the parliamentary elections.

The main opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change held a strong lead in the partial results, making its candidate, Duma Boko, the favourite to become president of a southern African country that is one of the world's biggest producers of mined diamonds.

Masisi said he had called Boko to inform him he was conceding defeat.

“I concede the election," Masisi said in an early-morning press conference two days after the election. "I am proud of our democratic processes. Although I wanted a second term, I will respectfully step aside and participate in a smooth transition process.”

“I look forward to attending the coming inauguration and cheering on my successor. He will enjoy my support.”

Masisi's BDP dominated politics in Botswana for nearly six decades, since independence from Britain in 1966. The nation of just 2.5 million people will now be governed by another party for the first time in its democratic history.

Botswana has been held up as one of Africa's most stable democracies, with its economy largely relying on diamonds. Botswana is the world's second-biggest natural diamond producer behind Russia.

However, the mood for change was evident as a downturn in the global demand for diamonds badly impacted Botswana's economy, with unemployment rising to more than 27 percent this year as the government saw a sharp decrease in revenue from diamonds. Masisi and his party had faced criticism for not having done enough to diversify the economy.

Doko is a 54-year-old lawyer who also contested elections in 2014 and 2019.

