Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi conceded defeat in the general election, in a seismic moment of change for the county that ended the ruling party's 58 years in power.

Masisi's concession came before final results were announced, with his Botswana Democratic Party trailing in fourth place in the parliamentary elections.

The main opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change held a strong lead in the partial results, making its candidate, Duma Boko, the favourite to become president of a southern African country that is one of the world's biggest producers of mined diamonds.

Masisi said he had called Boko to inform him he was conceding defeat.

“I concede the election," Masisi said in an early-morning press conference two days after the election. "I am proud of our democratic processes. Although I wanted a second term, I will respectfully step aside and participate in a smooth transition process.”

“I look forward to attending the coming inauguration and cheering on my successor. He will enjoy my support.”