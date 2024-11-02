WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukraine needs to use long-range missiles against N.Korean troops: Zelenskyy
"We see every site where Russia is amassing these North Korean soldiers on its territory... We could strike preventively if we had the ability to strike long enough," Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, accusing Kiev's allies of just "watching."
Ukraine needs to use long-range missiles against N.Korean troops: Zelenskyy
"Instead of providing the much-needed long-range capabilities, America is watching, Britain is watching, Germany is watching," Zelenskyy says./ Photo: AA Archive
November 2, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine needed permission from its allies to fire long-range missiles into Russia in the face of a North Korean troops deployment there.

"We see every site where Russia is amassing these North Korean soldiers on its territory — all their camps. We could strike preventively if we had the ability to strike long enough," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Friday.

He accused Kiev's allies of "just waiting for the North Korean military to start striking at Ukrainians" instead of providing "the long-range capability that is so necessary".

"Instead of providing the much-needed long-range capabilities, America is watching, Britain is watching, Germany is watching," he said.

RelatedZelenskyy bashes 'zero' Western response to N Korean troop deployment
Recommended

'Until victory'

The US on Thursday said that up to 8,000 North Korean soldiers have reached Russia's border region with Ukraine, trained and ready for combat.

Earlier on Friday, the North Korean Foreign Minister said they would stand by Russia until they reach victory.

"We repeat that we will always stand firmly by our Russian comrades until victory day," North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced on Friday an additional $425 million in military assistance to Ukraine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad