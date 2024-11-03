WORLD
2 MIN READ
Smog chokes Pakistan's Lahore, air pollution peaks
Authorities in Pakistan have described the situation as "unexpected" and attributed the deterioration in air quality to winds carrying pollution from neighbouring India
Smog chokes Pakistan's Lahore, air pollution peaks
Pakistan's Lahore shuts schools due to unprecedented smog / Photo: AFP
November 3, 2024

Unprecedented air pollution levels in Pakistan's second-largest city of Lahore prompted authorities to take emergency measures, including issuing work-from-home mandates and closing primary schools.

The city held the top spot on a real-time list of the world's most polluted cities on Sunday after recording its highest-ever pollution reading of 1900 near the Pakistan-India border on Saturday, based on data released by the provincial government and Swiss group IQAir.

The government has shut primary schools for a week, advising parents to ensure children wear masks, said Senior Minister of Punjab Marriaum Aurangzeb during a press conference, as a thick blanket of smog enveloped the city.

The smog crisis in Lahore, similar to the situation in India's capital Delhi, tends to worsen during cooler months due to temperature inversion trapping pollution closer to the ground.

Citizens have been urged to stay indoors, keep doors and windows shut, and avoid unnecessary travel, she said, adding that hospitals had been given smog counters.

To reduce vehicle pollution, 50 percent of office employees would work from home, said Aurangzeb.

Recommended

The government has also imposed a ban on three-wheelers known as rickshaws and halted construction in certain areas to reduce pollution levels.

Factories and construction sites failing to comply with these regulations could be shut down, she said.

Aurangzeb described the situation as "unexpected" and attributed the deterioration in air quality to winds carrying pollution from neighbouring India.

"This cannot be solved without talks with India," she said, adding the provincial government would initiate talks with its neighbour through Pakistan's foreign ministry.

RelatedPakistan seeks compensation from rich polluters after record floods
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad