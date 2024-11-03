WORLD
3 MIN READ
Presidential runoff voting concludes in Moldova with 54% turnout
More than 1.6M Moldovans cast their ballots as voting ends at 1900 GMT, according to Central Election Commission.
Presidential runoff voting concludes in Moldova with 54% turnout
A voter casts her ballot during Moldova's second round presidential election, at a polling station in Costesti, northern Moldova on November 3, 2024. / Photo: AFP
November 3, 2024

Voting in Moldova's presidential runoff ended as more than half of the country's electorate headed to the polls since early Sunday.

Voting which began at 7 am local time (0500GMT) continued until 9 pm across 2,219 polling stations, 231 of which were located abroad in 37 countries.

According to Moldova's Central Election Commission (CEC), more than 1.6 million of the country's citizens have cast their ballots as the voting ended, corresponding to just over 54 percent of the electorate.

The CEC said that preliminary results would be presented in a briefing at 10 p.m. (2000GMT).

The runoff follows an initial round of voting held two weeks ago, in which President Maia Sandu, viewed as pro-Western, fell short of securing a majority for a second term.

Recommended

Alexandr Stoianoglo, Moldova’s former prosecutor general, came second during the first round of voting held on Oct. 20, becoming Sandu's rival in the runoff.

The first round of the presidential election was held simultaneously with a referendum in which voters narrowly approved a constitutional amendment to set Moldova on a path toward EU membership.

However, both the election and referendum have been contentious, with Sandu accusing “criminal groups” allegedly backed by "foreign forces hostile to our national interests" of attempting to disrupt the country’s democratic process and keep it "trapped in uncertainty and instability."

"We have clear evidence that these criminal groups aimed to buy 300,000 votes — a fraud of unprecedented scale. Their objective was to undermine a democratic process. Their intention is to spread fear and panic in the society," Sandu said on X.

In response to the accusations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov challenged Sandu to provide concrete evidence of the alleged interference.

RelatedMoldovans vote in presidential runoff
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge