Voting in Moldova's presidential runoff ended as more than half of the country's electorate headed to the polls since early Sunday.

Voting which began at 7 am local time (0500GMT) continued until 9 pm across 2,219 polling stations, 231 of which were located abroad in 37 countries.

According to Moldova's Central Election Commission (CEC), more than 1.6 million of the country's citizens have cast their ballots as the voting ended, corresponding to just over 54 percent of the electorate.

The CEC said that preliminary results would be presented in a briefing at 10 p.m. (2000GMT).

The runoff follows an initial round of voting held two weeks ago, in which President Maia Sandu, viewed as pro-Western, fell short of securing a majority for a second term.