Lebanese rescuers pulled 30 bodies out of the rubble after a late night Israeli strike on an apartment building in the town of Barja, Lebanon’s Civil Defence service has said as the Israeli assaults in the region press on with no signs of abating.

It remained unclear if there were any survivors or bodies still trapped under the rubble following the Tuesday night air strike, which came without warning.

There was no statement from the Israeli military and the strike's intended target also was unknown.

Barja, a town just north of the port city of Sidon in central Lebanon, has not been regularly targeted so far in the Israeli continuous aggression.

"Something pulled me hard, and then the explosion happened," said Moussa Zahran, who was at home with his wife and son when the building was hit.

He said he couldn't see but started digging through the rubble until he found his wife and son — alive but injured — and pulled them out. Both are still in the hospital, he said.

Another building resident, Muhyiddin al Qalaaji, said he was at work when the strike happened and heard the news from his wife who called him frantically.

"There are many dead and injured,” he said as he carried out what he could salvage of the family's belongings on Wednesday morning.

Civil defence official Mostafa Danaj said some of the neighbours have reported there are still people missing.