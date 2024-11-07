The 15th Bosphorus Summit, an annual international economic event, has kicked off in Türkiye's commercial capital Istanbul.

The two-day event, which began on Thursday, is organised by the International Cooperation Platform (ICP) and this year's theme is "Building Bridges Towards the Future: Peace, Technology and Sustainability".

The meeting will discuss various topics, including transformation, economic stability, growth, artificial intelligence, innovation, and trade.

The event boasts the attendance of around 1,000 participants from 70 countries, including high-level visitors such as officials, academics, and experts.

Cengiz Ozgencil, founder of the ICP, said at the opening ceremony that the summit will try to find solutions for global issues.