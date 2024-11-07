BIZTECH
15th Bosphorus Summit to focus on technology, sustainability and peace
The Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul provides a platform for participants from around the world to discuss current issues related to global affairs.
The two-day event brings together 1,000 participants from 70 countries to discuss global challenges, including economic stability, innovation, and artificial intelligence. / Photo: AA Archive
November 7, 2024

The 15th Bosphorus Summit, an annual international economic event, has kicked off in Türkiye's commercial capital Istanbul.

The two-day event, which began on Thursday, is organised by the International Cooperation Platform (ICP) and this year's theme is "Building Bridges Towards the Future: Peace, Technology and Sustainability".

The meeting will discuss various topics, including transformation, economic stability, growth, artificial intelligence, innovation, and trade.

The event boasts the attendance of around 1,000 participants from 70 countries, including high-level visitors such as officials, academics, and experts.

Cengiz Ozgencil, founder of the ICP, said at the opening ceremony that the summit will try to find solutions for global issues.

Exploring coexistence of peace, technology, sustainability

The world has perhaps never before seen such rapid transformation, he said, adding that at the center of this transformation are human beings along with new technologies that develop, redefine, and transform human potential.

Rona Yircali, chair of the ICP's honorary board, said that this year, the summit has brought together some of the world’s most distinguished minds and thought leaders.

"With them, we will explore how peace, technology, and sustainability can exist and thrive in an unpredictable but very promising future period."

Ozdemir Berova, finance minister of the Turkish Republic of the Northern Cyprus, said that cooperation is very important as the aim of this forum, which encourages countries and people to collaborate for a better global future.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
