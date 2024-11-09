TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye’s first lady demands gender balance, fairness in tech sector
Emine Erdogan warns that technology alone cannot guarantee a brighter future for humanity unless it is intertwined with justice.
Türkiye’s first lady demands gender balance, fairness in tech sector
The first lady cited UN reports indicating that women’s representation in AI design remains around 20 percent, underscoring the need for gender balance in technology. / Photo: AA
November 9, 2024

Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has emphasised the critical role of women in society and the need for a justice-centred approach to technology.

Addressing at the 6th International Women and Justice Summit in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan stressed that “women are not only half of a gender but half of humanity,” and expressed hope that the summit would open “new doors of hope” for women worldwide.

The reception, organised by Türkiye's Women and Democracy Association (KADEM) under the theme “Artificial Intelligence and Women,” highlighted the impact of AI on various sectors, including healthcare, education, and business.

Erdogan referred to research findings on how AI, developed without ethical oversight, can deepen social injustices, and underlined that women are particularly vulnerable to AI’s adverse effects.

The first lady cited UN reports indicating that women’s representation in AI design remains around 20 percent, underscoring the need for gender balance in technology.

Recommended

She stressed that technology alone cannot guarantee a brighter future for humanity unless it is intertwined with justice.

“Women are not only half of a gender but half of humanity. Just as it’s impossible for a bird to fly with one wing, a system where women are sidelined cannot function properly,” she added.

Urging men and women to work together on an equal footing, Erdogan said history is full of ideas that have shaped humanity regardless of gender.

The Turkish first lady also paid tribute to Palestinian women who still contribute to their communities despite the yearlong ongoing war with Israel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025