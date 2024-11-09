TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye ‘strongly condemns’ deadly terror attack in Pakistan
"We will continue to support Pakistan in its fight against terrorism," Turkish foreign ministry says.
Türkiye ‘strongly condemns’ deadly terror attack in Pakistan
Turkish foreign ministry etends condolences to the people of Pakistan and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. / Photo: AA / Others
November 9, 2024

Türkiye has condemned deadly terror attack in Pakistan “in the strongest possible terms.”

“We extend our condolences to the people of Pakistan and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” Turkish foreign ministry said on Saturday.

At least 26 people were killed and many others injured in a bomb explosion at Quetta city railway station in southwestern Pakistan early Saturday, police said.

Recommended

“We will continue to support Pakistan in its fight against terrorism,” the ministry added.

Pakistan has endured 785 terrorist attacks during the first 10 months of 2024, resulting in 951 deaths and 966 injuries, reflecting a persistently high level of violence across the country, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank.​​​​​​​

RelatedTerror attack in Pakistan's Balochistan kills at least 26 people
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025