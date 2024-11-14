Breathing clean air in Lahore is something the city’s 14 million people do not take for granted. These days, they have to wear a mask, buy an air purifier, and continuously wash their face and eyes. All of this is because of the toxic smog.

A thick grey cloud has enveloped Lahore and other parts of Punjab province, which borders India, as air pollution has degraded to unprecedented levels in the region.

Pakistan authorities have shut down schools to keep children safe while hospitals are struggling to deal with a constant flow of patients complaining of respiratory issues.

Summaiya Zaidi, a law professor, says she seriously considered donning a ‘stillsuit’ inspired by the Dune movies series starring Timothée Chalamet.

The smog had made the air quality so bad that she wondered if she could put together a backpack-type contraption with a built-in air purifier so she could breathe easily outdoors.

“I had seriously considered this. The smog was so bad.”

Inhale in

On Thursday, IQAir, a Swiss air quality monitor, said the air quality index (AQI) in Lahore was 1,378 – a hazardous level. It went up to 1,591 during the day.

Earlier this month, this had shot up to 1,900, a record. The AQI in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad was 252. Any reading above 300 is considered dangerous for health.

Health professionals have asked people to avoid outdoor exercise, close windows, and wear a mask outdoors and use an air purifier.

Ahmed Rafay Alam, an environmental lawyer, says smog has made the city unlivable.

Commenting on the satellite images from NASA Worldview showing the city of Lahore cloaked in a toxic haze of smog, he said “You can see the air pollution from space most of the time, this year isn't different. The air pollution is tragic”.

Pollution, which is caused by a host of factors including the burning of farm waste, has made people paranoid about the air quality.

“People are not leaving their houses. Some people who do get out, just carry AQI metres with them all the time and manically check the air quality…it is all so encompassing,” Zaidi shared, adding that she was taking anti-allergy pills most days and using a nebuliser for her baby.